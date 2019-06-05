CM Punjab Usman Buzdar spends Eid with orphans

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar offered his Eid prayers in Lahore and then spent the day with the children of S.O.S village, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and stability of the country.

CM Punjab also distributed gifts among the orphans at the organization’s Lahore chapter and wished them on the blessed occasion of Eid.

He said that children living in SOS village were deserving of special love, care and attention, calling it a social responsibility of Pakistan and it’s leaders.

The Chief Minister made inquires about the facility, and quality of life being provided to the children there.

Buzdar appreciated the services and efforts of the organization for orphans and homeless children and thanked them for doing a splendid job.

