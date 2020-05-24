CM Punjab visits residence of martyred pilot Sajjad Gul, offers condolences

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited the residence of martyred PK-8303 pilot Captain Sajjad Gul who lost his life in the harrowing PIA plane crash incident, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the captain and said special prayers for the departed.

Read More: PIA CEO Arshad Malik meets families of plane crash victims

The lead pilot of the unfortunate PIA aircraft PK-8303, Captain Sajjad Gul was declared dead soon after the aircraft crash-landed earlier on May 22.

The dead body of the pilot was shifted to his home while his funeral was offered at a DHA mosque in block W.

He was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard alongside his mother, he was married and a father to four children.

Read More: PK-8303 attempted to land at Karachi airport before crash, say investigators

A total of 97 bodies have been recovered from the site of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, all of the victims were passengers of the ill-fated plane.

Two people miraculously survived the horrific incident and are currently stable and under treatment in two different healthcare facilities in Karachi.

