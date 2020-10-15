CM Sindh likely to perform Malir Expressway groundbreaking in Nov

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday over ongoing development works in the province and deliberated on Malir Expressway prospects, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh said construction works on 39-kilometre Malir Expressway will be carried out in Public-Private Partnership mode and its groundbreaking will commence in the second week of November.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani among others.

Malir Expressway, a four-lane carriageway, is to be constructed along Malir River starting November, according to the press statement of the meeting today. The project is designed to start at KPT Interchange Qayyumabad and end at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Kathore, the CM was briefed in the session.

The chief minister has reportedly given the go-ahead to projected Investment in order to mobilize machinery and he is likely to lay its foundation stone in the second week of November.

READ: CM Sindh approves construction of Malir Expressway project

Shah also discussed Haroonabad Wastewater Recycling Plant through which 50 million gallons per day (MGD) recycled water will be provided to SITE industries after both of its phases have completed. In the first phase, the plant will recycle 30 MGD water and after its second phase, it will further provide 20 MGD recycled water to the industries in the zone.

CM Shah said he has directed Public Works Department to reach out to World Bank for financing the recycle plant project, however, he said, even if the financing is not materialized the project will continue to be built via a public-private partnership.

