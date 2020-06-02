CM Sindh announces bonuses for provincial healthcare workers

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced bonuses for workers employed by the provincial Department Of Health, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh said that employees will be given a month’s additional salary as bonus for risking their life and performing their duties amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: PM Imran Summons Emergency Plan To Safeguard Medics From Covid-19

The medical staff working closely with coronavirus patients will also be given a health risk allowance, said Murad Ali Shah.

Healthcare staff deployed at hospitals and laboratories will be eligible to avail the bonus.

Read More: Coronavirus cases jump to 76,398 with 1,621 fatalities, 27,110 recoveries

Medical supervisors of hospitals and/or directors/chairmen will compile a list of eligibles that would then be handed over to the provincial government.

Those working house jobs and postgraduate medical students will also be eligible for governments health risk allowance.

Comments

comments