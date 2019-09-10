Govt ensured best security on Ashur across province: CM Sindh

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says the provincial government has provided the best security on the occasion of Ashura across the province.

He was talking to media after reviewing security arrangements of mourning processions in Hyderabad today (Tuesday), Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Minister thanked Ulema for their cooperation to maintain law and order situation in the province.

Praising role of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies for their contribution, he said they are making all-out efforts round the clock to serve people of the province.

The Chief Minister said jawans of police and Rangers are rendering their lives to protect people and their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

The mourning processions were taken out in all the cities and towns of the country amid strict security arrangements made with heavy deployments of law enforcement agencies.

As part of the elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services were suspended in various cities in view of the security measures to void any untoward incident during the processions.

