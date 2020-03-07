CM Sindh says Aziz Memon’s blood will not go in vain

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Saturday that justice will be provided in the case of slain journalist Aziz Memon, ARY News reported.

“Blood of Aziz Memon will not go in vain”, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said while talking to news men in Karachi. He said the provincial government has not appointed any officer in the JIT on its own wish, but the names were included on the recommendations of heirs of Aziz Memon.

Replying to a query, the CM Sindh said to wait till the investigation report and vowed to provided justice into the matter. He requested not to issue any controversial statements till findings of the JIT report.

Shah maintained that the Pakistan People’s Party has always respected journalists and the media and believes in freedom of expression.

Read more: Cop who declared Aziz Memon’s ‘murder’ natural occurrence to head JIT

A nine-member joint investigation team (JIT) comprises of SSP Naushehro Feroze, SSP Benazirabad, representative of IB and Special Branch, Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Akbar Qazir, Forensic Sciences and Toxicology Department chairman, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, senior research officer, and a police surgeon.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze, last month.

