CM Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discuss Sindh’s situation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to brief him about the current situation of the province, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Shah also apprised the party chairman over non-delivery of funds from the federal government.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said everyone has the right to protest in democratic societies. “PPP supports JUI-F’s Azadi March”, he added. The PPP leader also directed CM Sindh to cooperate with the JUI-F in holding peaceful protests.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that his party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Last week, Bilawal Bhutto hinted regarding his party’s participation in the JUIF’s anti-government march, saying that they will not take any step which would dent democracy in the country.

The PPP chairman, while talking to media outside the accountability court, claimed that his political party will stand alongside the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on every level except Islamabad march.

