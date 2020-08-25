CM Sindh helps differently-abled man, daughters during Karachi rain

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday helped a differently-abled man, who got trapped along with his two daughters at the 4K Chowrangi area during heavy rain in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by the chief minister’s spokesman, Murad Ali Shah stopped by at the 4K Chowrangi after he saw a differently-abled man standing along with his two daughters.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with a differently-abled person waiting for a bus at 4-K Chowrangi. The CM gave him his Squad vehicle to drop the person along with his 2 daughter at his home …. pic.twitter.com/dqsDvGAQ5e — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) August 25, 2020



When asked, he informed that he was unable to catch a bus to reach his home, the spokesman quoted him as saying.

The chief minister could be seen in the video, providing food items to his daughters and arranging a vehicle of his squad to drop him at his home.

It is pertinent to mention here that the roads of the port city turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall continued for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi turned into nullahs and drains after the heavy rain as three to four feet of water remained stagnant in North Karachi, Nazimabad and Nagan Chowrangi areas.

Karachi is facing a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.

The roads at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Hyderi areas drowned under the water disturbing traffic flow.

