CM Sindh reviews security arrangements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Hyderabad and reviewed security and monitoring arrangements for main mourning procession at Dadan Shah Imam Bargah.

Murad Ali Shah inspected the route of main mourning procession taken out from Dadan Shah Mohalla and expressed satisfaction over security measures adopted by the administration.

Chief Minister, while talking to media, said the government had taken strict security measures during Muharram-ul-Haram keeping in view of the tense situation on the frontiers.

No, any untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the province, he said and hoped that all majalis and mourning processions would peacefully culminate.

Chief Minister said in order to pay tribute to great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala, the government had mobilized all available resources to maintain peace in the province.

The provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Additional Inspector General Of Police Walliaullah Dal, Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, and others were accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

