CM Sindh inaugurates HDU comprising 140 oxygen-equipped beds

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday inaugurated a high dependency unit (HDU) at Expo Centre in Karachi to add 140 more oxygen beds in the city to deal with critical patients of COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

The HDU was established with the collaboration of the Pakistan Army and the Sindh government.

It is established within a short notice of 10 days, he said while applauding the services of armed forces and paramedics.

The chief minister said that they would also have the cooperation of Indus Hospital in running affairs at the high dependency unit.

He said that it would be a seven-room facility comprising of 140 oxygen-equipped beds. “This facility will be helpful in overcoming added pressure on health units as COVID-19 cases rise in the province,” the chief minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh remains worst affected by COVID-19 in the country and as per the latest statistics 2275 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours after 13,890 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a media briefing said that the total number of infections across the province has reached to 69,628 as the province conducted total 3,78,849 tests.

Read More: Oxygen cylinders become scarce in Karachi, being sold with jacked up prices

Shah said that 41 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province increasing death toll from COVID-19 to 1089.

The chief minister said that 32,261 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Sindh including 30,705 have been quarantined at homes and 48 at isolation centres.

Moreover, 1508 patients have been admitted at different hospitals in the province and 718 of them were in critical condition and 117 are on ventilators.

He maintained that 2166 patients were recovered today and the total number of people recovered from the disease in Sindh has risen to 36,278.

Comments

comments