CM Sindh keeps ‘cabinet members in dark’ over Capt Safdar arrest report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah prevented on Wednesday the perusal of Captain (retired) Safdar arrest report in a Sindh cabinet session sources told ARY News.

According to the reports, the session of Sindh Cabinet chaired by CM Shah was apprised of the report furnished on the Capt (r) Safdar arrest made after he was found allegedly violating the sanctity of Quaid e Azam mausoleum on Pakistan Democratic Movement power show last month.

However, most of the cabinet members of Sindh government remained unfamiliar with the contents of report for some unspecified reason, on the directives of cabinet chair Shah.

READ: Court quashes sloganeering case against Maryam, Safdar

The report was furnished by Sindh Home Department today but CM deemed it right to keep cabinet members in dark over the developments made in the case and kept the report to himself, sources familiar with the events confirmed to ARY News.

It may be noted that the said report carries official statements by Murad Ali Shah and Sindh’s Inspector General of Police. It also contains the relevant bits from CCTV footages from cameras installed near IG House and accounts from IG House staff.

Although the report does not carry, sources say, statements of personnel who escorted the IGP Sindh.

Relevant to note that a court quashed an FIR against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar pertaining to an alleged violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum.

The Judicial Magistrate (South) quashed the case in the wake of submission of a challan that declared the FIR as “fake”. The investigation officer concluded that neither the complainant, Waqas Khan, joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims could be established.

