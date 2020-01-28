CM Sindh meets Asif Zardari, apprises him of meeting with PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah went to meet the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and apprised him about his meeting with PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and the former President of Pakistan discussed the prevalent relations between the federal and provincial governments.

Read More: PM Imran summons IGP Sindh to Islamabad

Asif Zardari directed the Chief Minister to increase the pace of ongoing development projects in the province and to finish them on priority.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in Karachi yesterday.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs speeding up, prioritisation of projects under CPEC

According to sources, the meeting discussed matters related to development projects and financial issues. CM Murad Ali Shah briefed PM Khan about the ongoing development projects in the province, especially in Karachi.

CM Murad requested PM Imran Khan to remove the incumbent provincial Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam, said sources.

Read More: CM Murad calls on Sindh governor Imran Ismail

In the meeting, PM Imran and CM Murad reached a consensus over the replacement of Sindh IGP. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also backed the decision to remove the IGP.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail briefed PM Imran Khan about the K-4 water project, completion of the Green Line Bus Project and other ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Comments

comments