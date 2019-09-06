CM Sindh meets family of Shaheed Rashid Minhas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) and spent time with his family, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rich tributes are being paid to the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives while fighting for the defence of the country.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with mother and other family members of Shaheed Rashid Minhas at their residence at DHA, Karachi, Sindh…

The chief minister Sindh also saw memorable pictures of Shaheed Rashid Minhas.

Talking to the media, later, Shah said flying officer Shaheed Rashid Minhas sacrificed his life at the young age for the love of homeland and added that his name will be always remembered.

This brave son of Pakistan was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi. He belonged to famous Minhas clan of Rajputs.

He was commissioned as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in 1971.

Minhas was taxiing toward the runway when a Bengali instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, signaled him to stop and then climbed into the instructor’s seat. The jet took off and turned toward India.

He radioed PAF Base Masroor with the message that he was being hijacked. The air controller requested that he resend his message, and he confirmed the hijacking. Later investigation showed that Rahman intended to defect to India to join his compatriots in the Bangladesh Liberation War, along with the jet trainer.

However, Minhas did the only thing within his control and forced that plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border, deliberately sacrificing his life for the honour of Pakistan.

