KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat on Monday and expressed anger over absence of higher officers, ARY News reported.

According to details, after inaugurating an anti-polio drive in Baldia town, CM Murad reached the Tughlaq House of the Sindh Secretariat, where he paid surprise visits to Excise, Home, Labour and Agriculture departments and checked the attendance of the officers.

The chief minister was furious over non presence of the officers at their concerned departments.

Read more: CM Sindh inspects Karachi’s uplift projects in late-night surprise visit

CM Murad Ali Shah directing to ensure timely attendance at the Sindh Secretariat, ordered to fire those employees who fail to reach their offices latest by 10 in the morning.

He also asked that when the officers will not come to office on time then how their staff will obey the official timings?

He said no negligence will be tolerated and urged the officers to serve the masses.

Comments

comments