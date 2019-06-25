CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah slams PTI-led government in assembly session

KARACHI: Speaking to the Provincial Assembly the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah today (Monday) lambasted the Federal Government over their performance thus far since assuming power, ARY News reported.

Shah said that the current PTI-led government made the dollar jump from Rs.121 in the past to the current Rs.157 all-time high.

“The rupee observed a historic low against the dollar in the past year,” said Shah.

He added that the federal government has tried taking over 3 of Sindh’s hospitals whereas funds for those hospitals were not allocated in the recently announced budget.

Shah further stated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth had seen no visible change compared to the past.

He also revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had called a meeting on the K-4 program which is yet to take place and is facing constant delays.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on June 24 approved a Rs 1 billion endowment fund for the welfare of HIV/AIDS infected persons in the province and also constituted a six-member committee to manage the fund.

