Capt Safdar arrest: CM Sindh convenes ‘important’ press conference today

KARACHI: The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has convened an ‘important press conference’ today to announce something regarding the ‘arrest of Capt (retd) Safdar made yesterday’ however the matter has not been officially disclosed by the CM House, ARY News reported on Monday.

However, the press conference coincides with an important development happened earlier today as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Safdar was first arrested by Sindh Police today in the case of violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day before.

Leader of Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharmila Farooqi, on the other hand, has stated that the CM will address the press conference on how the arrest of Safdar transpired, confirming the important issue the CM referred to was the high-profile arrest.

READ: PTI leader sees conspiracy behind FIR against the plaintiff in Capt Safdar case

Safdar, after the court approved his bail, was released from the custody later today and boarded on a flight en route to Lahore with PMLN huddle including Maryam Nawaz.

Leader of Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharmila Farooqi, on the other hand, has stated that the CM will address the press conference on how the arrest of Safdar transpired, confirming the important issue the CM referred to was the high-profile arrest.

She said referring to the CM’s press conference that’s slated for the afternoon today that CM Murad will expand in detail on how the arrest was made and who instructed it to begin with.

Comments

comments