KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday took notice of an online smear campaign against ARY NEWS by Education Minister Saeed Ghani and other PPP leaders and barred them from using indecent language against the media channel, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have always raised our voice for the independence of the media and supported them,” he said while directing party ministers, lawmakers and office bearers to refrain from launching a tirade against ARY NEWS on social media platforms.

He said that likewise the PPP, the media has also played its role for strengthening democracy in the country. “It is media’s right to take whatever angle it wanted to cover a story,” he said.

The chief minister said that it was high time for all of them to fight COVID-19 rather than indulging in infighting. We have a relationship of respect with everyone and want to continue it in the same manner, Murad Ali Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Following a smear campaign against ARY News by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA and provincial minister Saeed Ghani, “Sar-e-Aam” host Iqrar-ul-Hassan has challenged the provincial minister to accompany him to his constituency to see if people who voted for him even have access to basic amenities.

ARY News anchor and host of popular show “Sar-e-Aam”, Iqrar-ul-Hassan has challenged Saeed Ghani to visit his PS-104 Karachi constituency along with him and he will prove that people are still deprived of basic necessities in his own constituency while he is running a vicious campaign against ARY News on social media.

“I challenge Saeed Ghani to visit PS-104 along with me and I will show him the condition of dispensaries and schools situated in his constituency,” he added.

Iqrarul Hassan maintained that, during the visit, if he finds that everything is hunky dory in Saeed Ghani’s constituency then he will quit journalism otherwise Ghani should leave this “good for nothing” politics.

He also slammed the wall chalking carried out against ARY News in different cities of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saeed Ghani has been running a vicious campaign against ARY News on social media since May 7 when he was questioned about lack of health facilities in the province despite a heavy budget allocation.

