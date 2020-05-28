CM Sindh to highlight plight of traders, businessmen in next NCC moot

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday met traders and businessmen of the province to hear their grievances amidst rumors of another lockdown, ARY News reported.

Spokesperson for Chief Minister Sindh earlier in the day said that the traders and businessmen of the province wanted to open their shops, businesses and industries without time constraints, the sought allowance for a full fledged opening of business ventures which had been hampered due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh surpass 25,000 mark

The spokesman said that the federal government has imposed a locdown till May 31 although the matter of Sindh’s business and trader community would be raised by Syed Murad Ali Shah in the next National Coordination Committee meeting.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman warned the Sindh government against reimposing a lockdown in the port city to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read More: PTI warns Sindh govt against reimposing lockdown to stem virus

Speaking at a press conference, he said his party will oppose any such move, alleging the PPP-led government wants to cause economic damage by imposing the lockdown.

Khurram Sher Zaman said the world is coming to the realisation that the lockdown is no solution. He said the Sindh Governments decision to close shops and other businesses at 5pm will not help control the deadly virus.

Comments

comments