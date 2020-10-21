KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has reportedly dared the federal government to take the twin islands to Islamabad if they could as he blamed the centre for ‘laying siege’ on them overnight, ARY News reported on Wednesday

The CM asserted that the province never signed any No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the centre for taking over Bundal and Buddo islands along the coast of Karachi and demanded the federal to revoke its presidential ordinance as soon as possible.

CM Murad Ali Shah claimed that the federal “never let’s go of an opportunity to exploit Sindh province”, pointing out that the ordinance refers to the twin islands as federal property which, he said, was fallacious. He added that the centre warns of flattening any constructions that stand in their way.

READ: GDA submits resolution on islands’ handover in Sindh Assembly

The CM, taking a swing at the centre, asserted that the federal minister does not have the courage to come clean on the matter and talk to the provincial government. He added that the presidential ordinance was taken out overnight to take over the provincial property and that it was done without apprising us or taking us in confidence.

Noting the rhetoric put up by the federal that the twin islands will not be shifted to Islamabad, the CM dared the centre to take them there if they could.

While lamenting that the federal cabinet did not bother to deliberate over the matter or object to it, the CM said there would be no negotiations with the federal on the matter until the presidential ordinance is declared void.

