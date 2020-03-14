Sindh CM urges for prevention of coronavirus local transmission

KARACHI: CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the province have 15 patients of novel coronavirus including a case of local transmission of the disease, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the Task Force on novel coronavirus was held here with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah in chair.

CM Sindh had said that he wants prevention of the local transmission of the highly contagious disease and called every person in Sindh to play a role in prevention of local transmission of the virus.

He also directed for setting up quarantine centres in each district of Sindh.

The meeting was informed that the pilgrims from Iran were reaching to Sukkur from Quetta and trained medical staff has been deployed at Sukkur to get samples for the coronavirus diagnostic test.

“300 samples from Sukkur will be tested at various private and charity hospitals to divide burden of the work,” the chief minister said. The chief minister’s helicopter has been sent to Sukkur to bring back the samples to Karachi.

He said testing kits and other necessary equipment will be sent to Sukkur and directed Commissioner Sukkur Division to start tests of all arriving pilgrims. “I will remain in contact give me report of every moment for prompt and timely decisions,” Shah further instructed the commissioner.

Around 289 pilgrims have reached Sukkur while 853 more coming to the city, he said. “We have to get prepared for the new arrivals,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Secretary to CM Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health, doctors from private hospitals and other health officials attended the task force meeting.

