LARKANA: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reaching Larkana today (Tuesday), to review the steps being taken to curtail spread of the coronavirus in the district.

Yesterday, three localities of Larkana district were completely sealed by the district administration after confirmation of 14 coronavirus cases.

The CM Sindh will chair a meeting to review the prevailing situation after the detection of COVID-19 cases in Larkana.

The localities Darri, Nawan Mohallah and Bakrani are completely sealed on the second consecutive day.

The main roads and the street going towards the aforesaid areas have been sealed and the contingent of police have been deployed.

No body is allowed to visit the sealed areas, as the number of cases has jumped to 21 as compared to 14 yesterday.

Earlier, the Karachi’s deputy commissioner had ordered the closure of 11 areas of the metropolis where new cases of coronavirus patients had been identified as Sindh’s infected tally continues to surge.

Read more: Team Sar-e-Aam distributes ration in sealed UCs of Karachi

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said not the complete UCs but only the affected localities in the 11 UCs of District East would be under a complete lockdown.

According to the minister, a major issue would emerge in case an entire UC was sealed. He had said the East deputy commissioner had been asked by the Sindh government to take the corrective measures.

Only those streets would be sealed where people affected from coronavirus were present, Shah clarified. He said sealing the entire UCs would create serious problems.

Comments

comments