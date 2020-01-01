CM Usman Buzdar calls upon PM Imran Khan in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the two dignitaries discussed the overall situation of the province and exchanged ideas on the matter.

Sources further revealed that CM Buzdar asked the prime minister for pointers and advice on tackling provincial conundrums.

The prime minister has asked chief minister Punjab to speed up the pace of pending development projects in the region, sources went on to claim.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the federal ministers to focus all their attention on taking steps aimed at improving the living standard of the common people.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet.

PM Imran Khan also said the Pakistani economy was stabilised under Prime Minister Khan’s leadership in the year 2019, which was acknowledged by global economic forecasters. In 2020, the people will get the fruits of this stabilisation, he added.

