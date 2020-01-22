CM Usman Buzdar meets Governor Gilgit-Baltistan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met with Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon at CM Office today in which matters of mutual interest, harmony and steps being taken for promoting fraternity came under discussion.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion said that Pakistan consists of four federating units, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and is rich with natural resources.

If all federating units progress jointly then Pakistan will also attain progress and prosperity, he added. We all have to move forward in order to take our dear homeland ahead.

Due to collaborative efforts, Pakistan will achieve its destination and goal, he vowed. PTI government is pursuing its policy to promote inter-provincial homogeneity.

All living in Gilgit Baltistan are our brethren and their progress and prosperity are dear to us. Punjab government will play its constructive role to ensure development, the progress of Gilgit Baltistan and will also provide assistance to uplift its different sectors.

The students of Gilgit Baltistan are getting an education in different educational institutions of Punjab, concluded Usman Buzdar.

