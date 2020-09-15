LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has approved the models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chief minister said that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority has developed models for both the secretariats and added that foundation of both the secretariats will be laid soon.

He said that Civil Secretariat South Punjab Bahawalpur and Civil Secretariat South Punjab Multan will be constructed on modern lines.

He said a new era of progress and development has begun in South Punjab. The promises made with the people before elections are being fulfilled, he added.

Earlier, Punjab government had appointed Secretary Irrigation Zahid Akhtar Zaman as an additional chief secretary of the secretariat.

Read more: FM announces ‘major milestone’ in establishment of South Punjab province

The South Punjab Secretariat would have 18 departments, having a special secretary and two additional secretaries for each of them.

The departments to be established in the secretariat included planning and development, health, irrigation, energy, local bodies, finance, agriculture, and education.

All administrative issues pertaining to Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan would be resolved in the secretariat.

