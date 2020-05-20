CM Usman Buzdar opens LDA Insaf portal, mobile app

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday launched LDA Insaf Web Portal and Mobile App to facilitate citizens to register their plaints or submit applications online without any hassle of having to visit the office of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), ARY News reported.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the LDA insaf portal, he termed this initiative an important step for redressal of citizens’ plaints without any impediment. Besides, he elaborated, an online appointment can also be secured for visiting the LDA office with its help.

The chief minister said the online portal will also facilitate online submission of various sorts of applications as well as court orders as citizens can also have their queries answered through it.

Meanwhile, LDA director general Ahmed Aziz handed a cheque of Rs2.7 million to the CM for the Corona Relief Fund.

Read More: CCP launches online merger and acquisition application filing system

Last month, the Punjab government had launched an education app, Taleem Ghar, to facilitate students in continuing their academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the students are getting modern education while being at their home through ‘Taleem Ghar’ app.

He said that the provincial authorities have also launched a cable television channel and a website under the project. During its initial phase, the students enrolled in Class I to Class VIII are receiving lecturers of different subjects including mathematics and science.

Read More: PM Imran launches Yaran-e-Watan initiative for overseas health professionals

Comments

comments