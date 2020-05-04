CM Usman Buzdar says opposition doing politics on coronavirus issue

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has said that opposition parties doing politics on coronavirus pandemic.

“Pakistani nation will never forgive those doing negative politics in this time of need”, CM Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore, today.

He said that has left the people alone in this alarming situation and only raising fake slogans, but the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not left the people alone to suffer in this current situation, he added.

The opposition parties have proven that they are only trying to safeguard their personal interests.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the businesses will be opened in the province in phases by following standard operating procedures.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) in Lahore, he had said problems of the business community will be solved on priority basis and a committee in this regard has been constituted under supervision of Punjab Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal.

The chief minister had said traders will have to follow precautionary measures during business dealing.

