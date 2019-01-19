LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to take effective measures to curb sale of adulterated and sub-standard quality edibles in the province, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and the PFA director general who called on him in Lahore, he expressed satisfaction over the performance of the authority.

CM Buzdar directed the PFA to keep up its action against sale of adulterated and sub-standard quality food items in the province. “It is the responsibility of the state to provide hygienic food.”

Vowing not to let the mafia involved in adulteration of edibles play havoc with human health, he stressed the need for getting rid of it. He said the Punjab government will extend every possible support to the PFA.

Earlier, on Jan 17, the Punjab chief minister asserted that upgradation of health sector is the top priority of the provincial government.

CM Usman Buzdar visited Nishter Hospital Multan and inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients. He enquired the patients and their attendants about the treatment provided to them.

He directed the administration of Nishter Hospital to improve the general conditions of cleanliness and added that no complaint should arise with regard to provision of free medicines. The minister ordered to ensure the provision of free medicines at every cost in hospitals.

CM Buzdar asserted that the residents of Multan would be soon gifted Nishter-II project and that an organized system was being devised for provision of quality medicines.

Comments

comments