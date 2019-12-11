CM Usman Buzdar calls upon speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser met the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar and exchanged ideas on the prevailing security and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister apprised the speaker national assembly about development and revamping projects being undertaken in the province of Punjab.

Buzdar stressed the work being done in the field of agriculture and projects of national interest, he said that special attention was being paid in the domains and great results were expected in the regard, soon enough.

Speaker, Asad Qaiser upheld the views expressed by the chief minister of Punjab and hailed the initiatives being undertaken by the provincial government to bring ease to the lives of the commoners.

Qaiser said that the field of agriculture held a great importance in Pakistan’s economy and worked as it’s backbone due to Pakistan primarily being an agricultural country.

Speaker national assembly also said that the domain of agriculture is in constant need of governmental supervision and it’s the government’s obligation to give it the utmost priority and deal with such matters with due diligence.

