CM Usman Buzdar suspends XEN Head Baloki over negligence

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in the timely completion of the development projects, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Usman Buzdar said this in his statement after suspending XEN Head Baloki over negligence in discharge of his duties.

The chief minister urged the officers for the timely completion of the development projects to provide relief to the people and warned strict action in case of any administrative negligence.

The officers who are delivering will only remain in Punjab and will be supported.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver, we will not make excuses.

He was speaking to the party workers and office-bearers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on him during his visit to the area.

Buzdar had said, he will visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities. CM Punjab said the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders will be resolved.

No hurdle would be tolerated in the way of bringing change in the province, Buzdar said. On the occasion, Punjab’s chief executive briefed the party leaders and workers about development schemes in DG Khan.

