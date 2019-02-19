CM Buzdar calls for making Zakat distribution system foolproof

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the quarterly performance of the social welfare department, ARY News reported.

At the three-hour long meeting, the chief minister got a detailed briefing on the performance of the social welfare department, Bait-ul-Mal and Child Protection Bureau from the relevant ministers and secretaries.

The meeting decided to authorise deputy commissioners to ensure the swift distribution of Guzara allowance among the deserving people.

Stressing the need for making the Zakat distribution system foolproof, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements in this regard.

Rs4433 million Punjab zakat budget approved

He also directed them to gather reliable data of the people entitled to Zakat.

Besides, CM Buzdar announced that cash machines will be installed at 30 shrines of sufi saints in Punjab for collections of donations. He said the provincial government would also launch a pilot project to recycle clean ablution water at Data Darbar.

