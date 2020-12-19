CNG association dreads impending gas crisis, blames SSGC’s inability

KARACHI: All Pakistan CNG Stations Association claimed Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is responsible for Compressed Natural Gas suspension and said its stations have been shut because of gas distributor’s mismanagement, ARY News reported Saturday.

The fuel utility association leader Shoaib Khanjee said today that although SSGC has Regassified Liquified Natural Gas reserves, it still channeled down the troubles to CNG sector.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan’s CNG association Khanjee said he protested on behalf of all CNG station owners on the suspension of CNG supply and its retail sell to consumers.

He noted that SSGC has further announced yet another gas crisis in the country which will mean more suspension.

Khanjee lamented that it might mean CNG consumers will have to wait behind long queues to get their fuel tanks the taste of CNG.

READ: SHC issues notices to OGRA, SSGC over gas shortage

Separately earlier last week, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), SSGC, and others over the shortage and closure of gas in the province.

The plea against the shortage of gas in Sindh especially in Karachi was taken up by the SHC. The issuing notices to the chairman OGRA, SSGC and other respondents directed them to submit their replies latest by January 13.

