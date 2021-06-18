Web Analytics
CNG price may go up by Rs10 per kg

CNG Price Hike

KARACHI: The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) may go up by about Rs10 per kilogramme from July 1, reported ARY News.

The All Pakistan CNG Association’s Sindh zone coordinator Sameer Najamul Hassan said in a statement that the price of CNG will be jacked up by Rs10 per kg. CNG would cost Rs135 per kg from July 1, he said.

Also Read: Govt raises petrol prices for rest of June

He said the federal government has increased GST on CNG in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. GST on Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has been increased from 5 per cent to 17 per cent, he added.

Hassan said 90 per cent of the CNG stations in Sindh have switched to RLNG.

Also Read: Ogra notifies increase in imported LNG prices

On June 9, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of June.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.08 to $10.3326 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $0.57 to $10.0497 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

