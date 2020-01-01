CNG stations across Sindh to open tomorrow night

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen at 10 pm tomorrow (Thursday), a formal decision on the matter has been made, ARY News reported.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced the decision. CNG station across the province will start functioning from tomorrow night onwards.

CNG will be available from Thursday night at 10 pm till Friday morning 6 am, read the official press release.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 per cent.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

