CNG stations across Sindh to reopen tomorrow for 24 hours

KARACHI: All the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen Wednesday (tomorrow) morning after a closure of 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) said on Tuesday.

Gas filling stations were to reopen Thursday morning as per previous schedule. However, the SSGC revised the schedule, allowing CNG stations to resume business tomorrow after a two-day closure.

Earlier, a SSGC spokesperson had said gas filling stations will remain shut for 72 hours from 8 am on Monday till 8 am on Thursday (Feb 4) across the province.

The country faces a shortfall of gas in winter, forcing the government to cut gas supply to CNG stations and industries while domestic consumer are supplied gas on priority.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the country faced a dramatic decline in the domestic gas production this year. He said the government had suspended gas supply to CNG stations but domestic consumers will be given priority.

