CNG stations back to business after seven days in Karachi

KARACHI: Seven days after their closure owing to shortage of gas in the system, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened in Karachi on Friday night, ARY News reported.

Gas supply to the filling stations has been restored for only eight hours in Karachi, sources said and added that the CNG outlets will remain open from 10 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, President of All Pakistan CNG Association, Ghias Paracha had announced that he and members of the association plan to protest and demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister House.

Paracha had said that the elongated gas load-shedding had been detrimental to their business and had given undue duress to the masses.

President CNG association had lamented the present government saying that they pledged employment opportunities but were working to dismantle business and places of employment who have already gained a footing in the country.

