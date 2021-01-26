Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three more days

KARACHI: The CNG association of Pakistan protested the unavailability and load shedding of gas as after one day of opening their gas stations on Tuesday, Sui Southern Gas Company has announced closure of stations for three more days from tomorrow 7 am, ARY News reported.

Starting from the wee hours of Wednesday, the CNG and also the RLNG stations will remain out of gas supply for 72 hours.

The stations, according to developments now, are set to reopen on Saturday unless the unavailability prolongs as seen in the past week.

It was reported on Jan 24 that the CNG stations in Sindh reopened after six days closure on Sunday.

READ: CNG stations reopen across Sindh after six days closure

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the CNG stations would remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday till 8:00 am the next day.

The spokesperson further said that the gas filling stations would then remain closed for another three days, from 8:00 am on Monday to 8:00 am on Thursday however, the gas provider after Monday said due to improvement in gas availability it was continuing gas supply on Tuesday (today).

On the other hand, the CNG stations in Islamabad and Punjab had also reopened then for 12 hours.

Comments

comments