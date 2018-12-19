CNG stations in Karachi to remain closed for another 12 hours

KARACHI: Misery of Karachiites deepens, as CNG stations to remain closed for another 12 hours in the city due to low pressure, said sources within Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday.

CNG stations, which were supposed to be supplied gas tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning as per schedule, earlier disclosed by SSGC, now will be supplied gas at 8:00 pm tomorrow (Thursday).

“The schedule has been revised due to low pressure of the gas,” said well informed sources.

On December 17, SSGC in its schedule had said that the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh to remain suspended on December 19 (today) and 21.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced that gas supply has been restored to the CNG sector in Sindh.

He told media on Saturday that upon his arrival in the city, he met all stakeholders after which he reached an agreement with CNG association.

The minister maintained that the federal government was trying to ensure that Sindh’s industrial sector doesn’t go through gas load shedding, adding that a large number of industries shifted to LNG to survive in Punjab.

It is pertinent to note here that the people of the province continued to suffer owing to closure of CNG pumps for a week as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) suspended gas supply to CNG stations and power plants of all general industries for an “indefinite period of time.”

The company said it was facing acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system.

Moreover, the Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) – a union of owners of private buses, minibuses, taxis and rickshaws in the port city – also went on strike in the metropolis for days during last week, adding to the misery of citizens.

