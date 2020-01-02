Low gas pressure forces 20 percent Karachi CNG stations closure

KARACHI: All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Thursday announced that around 20 percent of the gas filling stations faced closure in the city due to low gas pressure, ARY NEWS reported.

Long queues of vehicles, especially that of transporters, were witnessed outside the fuel stations that were reopened after a long break at 10:00 pm on Thursday.

According to a statement issued from SSGC, the CNG will be available from 10 pm till Friday morning 6 am and the supply will then resume again on Sunday for 12-hours. The SSGC has blamed low gas pressure for the continuous closure of the gas stations in the province, especially in Karachi.

The citizens had to wait fortnight outside the stations in long queues, waiting for their turn in the chilling Karachi weather.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan says domestic demand for gas has gone up by almost 20 percent.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” the minister said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

“Countrywide we were providing more than 12% extra gas compared to last year December,” he said.

“In the SNGPL system, supply to the domestic sector was average 831mmcfd in December 2018. In the first 15 days of this month, we supplied 30% more. Now we are supplying 47% more to the domestic sector,” he added.

