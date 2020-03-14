CNG stations to remain open across Sindh tomorrow for 24 hours

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh province will remain open from Sunday tomorrow, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announcement, the stations would remain open on Sunday for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday to 8:00 am on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 06, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to close CNG stations for 24 hours across Sindh including Karachi. The filling stations would not resume services from Saturday 8:00 am to Sunday morning 8:00 am.

Moreover, the company has also released a new schedule of CNG supplies from the next week as the closure will be made from March 9, Monday 8:00 am to March 10, Tuesday 8:00 am.

The supplies will be closed on March 11, Wednesday 8:00 am to March 12, Thursday 8:00 am and March 13, Friday 8:00 am to March 14, Saturday 8:00 am.

The decision was made keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

