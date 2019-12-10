CNG stations to remain open in Sindh today

KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh will remain open to provide gas to the vehicles on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the decision was taken by the All Pakistan CNG Owners Association in the wake of improved gas pressure.

Earlier, the CNG stations used to remain closed on Wednesday across the province.

Read More: CNG stations to remain closed for 48 hours

Earlier on August 25, Compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations will remain closed across Sindh over the next two days.

According to a schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG supply will remain suspended for 48 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

It had said the supply of gas will be suspended at 8:00am on Monday and will resume on Wednesday morning.

Comments

comments