CNG stations to reopen tomorrow across Sindh

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) Stations will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m across Sindh including Karachi, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson on Wednesday.

While ruling out the news of the decrease in gas pressure in Sindh, the spokesperson said, the gas to the domestic consumers in the province is being supplied with its full capacity.

“Gas supply to the industries and the captive power plants is underway as per routine,” the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the ARY News report that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered for the removal of managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) due to the recent gas crisis.

There are a total 650 CNG stations in Sindh, of which 300 are in Karachi.

On December 11, the SSGC had halted gas supply to all the CNG stations in Sindh for an indefinite period.

The gas supply resumed after six days when Governor Imran Ismail and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar intervened.

