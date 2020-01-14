CNG stations reopened in Karachi after 51-hour closure

KARACHI: Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations are reopened in the city after a closure of 51 hours on Tuesday night, ARY NEWS reported.

The stations last time resumed gas supply on Sunday for 12 hours from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

As per the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) schedule, the now-opened CNG stations would continue to supply gas till 6:00 am, for eight consecutive hours.

As the stations were opened, long queues of vehicles are witnessed outside the stations, which are also suffering from low gas pressure.

On January 11, the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) have announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city.

The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. “Instead of producing gas, the SSGC has shut down gas supply in the province,” he said.

He said that the city’s 70 percent of the transport is shifted on CNG and continuous closure from the gas company is badly affecting their businesses.

He further warned if the current situation does not improve then the petroleum ministry would be responsible for any repercussions.

The APCNGA also said that the government was not fulfilling its promises and it has become a routine for them as after agreeing to open the stations a day before, they announce their closure hours before.

“This has badly affected our businesses,” they said.

