New schedule announced for CNG stations across Sindh

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations will be reopened on Sunday for 12 hours across Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to SSGC, CNG stations will be reopened between 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, CNG stations had been reopened for 24 hours on Thursday across Sindh till Friday 8:00 am after it was resume supplies during the ongoing week.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

