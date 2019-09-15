CNG stations to remain closed for three days during next week

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations will remain closed across Sindh alternatively for three days in the coming week from Monday (tomorrow).

According to a schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It said the supply of gas will be suspended at 8:00 am on Monday (tomorrow) and resume uninterrupted from Friday till Sunday.

However, the supply of gas will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments

comments