CNG stations in Sindh to remain open for 24-hours on Tuesday

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain open for 24 hours on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas stations would remain open from 8:00 am on Tuesday to 8:00 am on Wednesday.

The decision was made keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

On Sunday, the SSGC announced to open the CNG stations in the province for 12-hours but later permitted them to remain open for 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG will be available at the filling stations from 7:00 am on Sunday till 7:00 pm for 12 hours.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC, the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

