CNG stations to remain closed across Sindh for three days

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will remain closed for three days per week, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the CNG stations will remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The stations will be shut from 8:00 AM in the morning on the above mentioned days for 24 hours.

Earlier on June 3, the Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) announced to observe a strike on July 10 over a recent hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

An official of the transport organisation, Mehmood Afridi, said transporters will not bring their vehicles onto the roads to protest against the increase in CNG prices.

He said transporters didn’t increase bus fares despite the fact that CNG prices had gone up by Rs50 since February this year.

Earlier, on June 30, the federal government hiked the General Sales Tax (GST) on CNG by 2.5 per cent.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a notification of the increase in GST of CNG by 2.5 per cent. CNG consumers will have to face the burden of Rs19 per kilogram of CNG owing to the GST increase.

It hiked the CNG price by per kilogram to Rs137 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while in Sindh and Balochistan the new price of the CNG will be Rs125 per kilogram.

