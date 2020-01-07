CNG stations in Sindh to open tonight for 8 hours: SSGC

KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will resume their operations today (Tuesday) at 10:00 pm, announced Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 10 pm on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday for eight hours.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in gas pressure of SSGC, reads the notification.

opening CNG stations at 8pm on Tuesday, extended the closure for another 10 hours.

Read More: CNG stations shut down for next 36 hours in Sindh

Low gas pressure and a spike in domestic demand owing to the cold weather gripping parts of the country have forced the company to suspend gas supply to the CNG sector, causing many problems for people, especially commuters who largely rely on public transport for a daily commute.

Comments

comments