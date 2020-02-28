CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations on Saturday

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would remain open on Saturday for 48 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas stations would remain open from 8:00 am on Saturday till Monday morning.

The decision was made keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

On Sunday, the SSGC announced to open the CNG stations in the province for 12-hours but later permitted them to remain open for 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

