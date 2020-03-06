Web Analytics
CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations tomorrow

CNG stations Sindh

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the Sindh province would open on Saturday for 2 days, ARY News reported.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas stations would remain open from 8:00 am on Saturday till Monday morning.

The decision was made keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

The CNG supply was earlier resumed on Monday for 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

