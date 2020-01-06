CNG stations in Sindh to resume operations on Tuesday night

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will resume operations at 10 p.m. on Tuesday after a 46-hour closure, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sui Southern Gas Company has once again changed its schedule for gas supply to the filling stations in Sindh. As per new schedule, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 10 pm on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday for eight hours.

Previously, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), which had announced opening CNG stations at 8pm on Tuesday, extended the closure for another 10 hours.

Earlier on January 5, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed for 36 hours across the province, as the gas crisis had further deepened in Sindh.

The SSGC had halted gas supply to all the CNG stations due to low gas pressure, the company had said. The CNG stations will resume operations on Tuesday at 8 am after 36 hours of closure.

Low gas pressure and a spike in domestic demand owing to the cold weather had gripped parts of the country had forced the company to suspend gas supply to the CNG sector, causing many problems for people, especially commuters who largely rely on public transport for a daily commute.

